PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stake Decreased by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,796 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHM. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2,586.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,958,000 after buying an additional 1,123,471 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in PulteGroup by 219.2% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,039,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,820,000 after purchasing an additional 713,534 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in PulteGroup by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 988,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,698,000 after purchasing an additional 571,251 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,133,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in PulteGroup by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 783,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,332,000 after purchasing an additional 425,492 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $112.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.07 and a 12-month high of $149.47. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.29.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on PulteGroup from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on PulteGroup from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PulteGroup from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on PulteGroup from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.15.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

