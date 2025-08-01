Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Shares Bought by Bayforest Capital Ltd

Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 217.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,745,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,096,000 after purchasing an additional 231,477 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,161,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,319 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,664,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,883 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,459,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,585 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.11. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.69.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2,781,800 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.92%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

