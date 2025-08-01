Invictus Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Invictus Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 938 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 403,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,290,000 after buying an additional 44,061 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $306,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 105,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,319,618.65. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total value of $277,716.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,677,520.20. This represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,698 shares of company stock worth $1,126,667. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS opened at $364.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $312.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $99.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.53, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $376.45.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective (up from $328.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $358.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.33.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

