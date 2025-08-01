Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 35.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $186.20 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $169.01 and a fifty-two week high of $234.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $665.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $224.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank set a $220.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.08.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

