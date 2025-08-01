Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $45,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

BLDR stock opened at $127.40 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $203.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLDR. Oppenheimer set a $155.00 price objective on Builders FirstSource and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Builders FirstSource

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dirkson R. Charles acquired 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.67 per share, for a total transaction of $548,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,350. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Levy bought 283,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.21 per share, with a total value of $31,529,925.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,672,687 shares in the company, valued at $186,019,521.27. This represents a 20.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 505,000 shares of company stock worth $56,032,120. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.