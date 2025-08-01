Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $88,000 Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ecolab from $307.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Ecolab from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Ecolab to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.71.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $261.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $266.76 and a 200-day moving average of $256.28. The company has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $221.62 and a one year high of $274.17.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 22.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.71%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $251.75 per share, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 19,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,313.75. This represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

