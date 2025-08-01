Solar Stocks To Watch Today – July 29th

Tesla, GE Vernova, Berkshire Hathaway, Vistra, Constellation Energy, Nucor, and NextEra Energy are the seven Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the production, installation, or development of solar energy technologies (such as photovoltaic panels, solar inverters, and related services). Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the growth potential of the solar power industry and to benefit from shifts toward renewable energy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $322.95. The company had a trading volume of 66,129,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,208,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla has a 12-month low of $182.00 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $324.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.85, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 2.39.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE GEV traded down $11.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $635.96. 1,981,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,680,853. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $514.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.60. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $150.01 and a twelve month high of $655.65. The company has a market capitalization of $173.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.86.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded down $3.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $478.52. 1,976,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,839,120. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $406.11 and a 52 week high of $542.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $488.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $496.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

VST traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $196.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,897,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,387,691. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.28 and a 200-day moving average of $153.99. The company has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Vistra has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $207.12.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

NASDAQ CEG traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, reaching $330.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.47. Constellation Energy has a twelve month low of $155.60 and a twelve month high of $352.00. The stock has a market cap of $103.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $309.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.47.

Nucor (NUE)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

NYSE:NUE traded down $5.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,627,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,372. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.22 and its 200 day moving average is $125.24. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $97.59 and a fifty-two week high of $170.52. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

NEE stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,392,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,213,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.46. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

