DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on DexCom from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on DexCom from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.89.

DXCM opened at $80.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.62. DexCom has a twelve month low of $57.52 and a twelve month high of $93.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.44.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. DexCom had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DexCom will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $228,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 56,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,903.73. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $130,459.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 106,689 shares in the company, valued at $9,494,254.11. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,656 shares of company stock worth $2,412,191. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in DexCom by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.2% during the first quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

