Head to Head Analysis: China Digital TV (OTCMKTS:STVVY) vs. Zapata Computing (NASDAQ:ZPTA)

China Digital TV (OTCMKTS:STVVY) and Zapata Computing (NASDAQ:ZPTA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Digital TV and Zapata Computing”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Digital TV $6.20 million 0.10 -$3.06 million N/A N/A Zapata Computing $5.68 million 0.02 -$860,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

Zapata Computing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than China Digital TV.

This table compares China Digital TV and Zapata Computing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Digital TV N/A N/A N/A Zapata Computing N/A N/A -60.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for China Digital TV and Zapata Computing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Digital TV 0 0 0 0 0.00 Zapata Computing 0 0 2 0 3.00

Zapata Computing has a consensus target price of $1.63, indicating a potential upside of 54,066.67%. Given Zapata Computing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zapata Computing is more favorable than China Digital TV.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.2% of Zapata Computing shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Zapata Computing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

China Digital TV has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zapata Computing has a beta of 24.29, indicating that its share price is 2,329% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zapata Computing beats China Digital TV on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Digital TV

(Get Free Report)

China Digital TV Holding Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides cable television (TV) value added services, which enables cable TV and Internet protocol television network operators to offer various TV content services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cloud platforms with embedded gaming and other applications that provide cloud computing technology-based digital video delivery solutions to television and telecommunication network operators. Its cloud platforms enable television and telecommunication network operators to use their two-way set-top boxes to run various value-added applications, such as video games, 3D games, educational applications, and business service applications, which are accessible on smart phones, tablet computers, personal computers, Internet TVs, and other devices. The company also provides 1+ Cloud Gaming cloud platform that offers 2D games, 3D games, motion-sensing games, and customized games; and interactive education application on the cloud platform primarily through cloud television programs, including nursery rhymes, early education, English language education, and online drawing for children of age 2 to 10. In addition, it offers cloud virtual reality (VR) services that enables users to access cloud server and use various VR applications, such as games, education, and media players; and technical support and services. Further, the company provides cloud platform system integration services, such as cloud computing software, hardware, and post-contract customer support services; and system development services comprising the development of customized cloud-based software applications. China Digital TV Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Zapata Computing

(Get Free Report)

Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. operates as an industrial generative artificial intelligence (AI) software company in the United States. The company offers subscription-based solutions that combine software and services to develop generative AI applications, as well as accompanying services to solve complex industrial problems. It also provides Zapata AI Sense, a suite of algorithms and complex mathematical models to enhance analytics and other data-driven applications; Zapata AI Prose, a set of generative AI solutions based on large language models for generic chatbot applications; and Orquestra, an industrial generative AI application development platform, which provides sense and prose. It serves enterprise organizations. Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

