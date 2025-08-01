Castellan Group Makes New Investment in CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Castellan Group purchased a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 476,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,342,000. CLEAR Secure accounts for approximately 3.5% of Castellan Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in CLEAR Secure by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 18,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CLEAR Secure by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,526,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,718,000 after purchasing an additional 473,207 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,769,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,133,000 after purchasing an additional 95,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YOU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CLEAR Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kenneth L. Cornick sold 315,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $7,896,086.82. Following the sale, the director directly owned 64,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,673.70. This represents a 82.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 207,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,229,020. The trade was a 2.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 965,964 shares of company stock valued at $24,388,299 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

CLEAR Secure Price Performance

NYSE YOU opened at $29.41 on Friday. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.23 and a 1-year high of $38.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.25.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 115.09%. The firm had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLEAR Secure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

CLEAR Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

See Also

