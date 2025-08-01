Altiora Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Altiora Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up about 1.6% of Altiora Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Altiora Financial Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $7,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $42.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day moving average is $40.17. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

