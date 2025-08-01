Best Utility Stocks To Research – July 29th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Li Auto, Ford Motor, and Eaton are the five Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares in companies that provide essential public services—such as electricity, natural gas, water and sewage treatment, or telecommunications—and typically operate in regulated markets. Because their revenues are relatively stable and demand for their services is consistent, utility stocks are often viewed as defensive investments and tend to offer regular dividend payouts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $2.64 on Tuesday, hitting $322.95. The stock had a trading volume of 66,129,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,208,180. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $324.37 and a 200 day moving average of $313.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Tesla has a 12-month low of $182.00 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $478.52. 1,976,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,839,120. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $488.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $496.52. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $406.11 and a 12-month high of $542.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Li Auto (LI)

Li Auto Inc. operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

NASDAQ:LI traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.29. The company had a trading volume of 19,694,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,447,974. The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.42. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

NYSE:F traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 38,449,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,214,344. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $11.97. The company has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

NYSE:ETN traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $389.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,349. Eaton has a 12-month low of $231.85 and a 12-month high of $399.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $345.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $152.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17.

