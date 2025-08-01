Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $5.53 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,534 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,947 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 17.2% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, July 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.19.
Medtronic Stock Performance
MDT opened at $90.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $115.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $78.96 and a 1 year high of $96.25.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.
Medtronic Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 78.45%.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
