Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Caterpillar by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,262,000 after purchasing an additional 37,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 463,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,243,000 after buying an additional 20,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $438.19 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $441.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $383.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.96.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $335.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Melius upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $396.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Baird R W raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.33.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

