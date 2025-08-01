Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by Bank of Jackson Hole Trust

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Quanta Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.0% in the first quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 1,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 16.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PWR opened at $404.73 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.08 and a 12-month high of $424.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $374.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Quanta Services from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price (up previously from $360.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 target price (up previously from $432.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.23.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

