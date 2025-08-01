Certified Advisory Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 43,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 8.3% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Invictus Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 185,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% in the first quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 24.3% in the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $72,792.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,245.74. This represents a 6.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,399 shares of company stock worth $43,525,794 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock opened at $192.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.70. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $208.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.19.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

