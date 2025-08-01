Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 26,824 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $73,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 28.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $17,099,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,772,810. The trade was a 63.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,913 shares of company stock worth $32,902,432 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on V shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $345.69 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.51 and a 52-week high of $375.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $355.36 and a 200-day moving average of $346.13. The company has a market capitalization of $637.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.05%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.