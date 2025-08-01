Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,557 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182,658 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $57,727,000 after buying an additional 30,185 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 610,517 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $192,948,000 after acquiring an additional 43,546 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $345.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.51 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The stock has a market cap of $637.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $355.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.13.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $4,363,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,875. This trade represents a 30.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,913 shares of company stock valued at $32,902,432 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target (up from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.84.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

