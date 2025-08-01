Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Lindenwold Advisors INC

Lindenwold Advisors INC decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,271 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 1.6% of Lindenwold Advisors INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 50.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:UNP opened at $222.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $131.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.93. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $258.07.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.21.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

