ProVise Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.4% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,522,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 93,543 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in Visa by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $17,099,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,772,810. The trade was a 63.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,913 shares of company stock worth $32,902,432 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.84.

Visa Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE V opened at $345.69 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $254.51 and a one year high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $637.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.13.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.05%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

