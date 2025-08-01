AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,944,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9,709.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 997,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after acquiring an additional 987,408 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,599,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,201,000 after acquiring an additional 934,455 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 435.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 943,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,893,000 after acquiring an additional 767,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,719,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,301,000 after acquiring an additional 701,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $58.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.60. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.84. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $61.43.

Insider Activity

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $302.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.25 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $247,904.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 318,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,033,416.50. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $181,720.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 46,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,819.49. This represents a 7.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,572 shares of company stock worth $5,422,616. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Benchmark boosted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

