Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stake in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,053,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285,274 shares during the period. Yum China makes up about 0.7% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.55% of Yum China worth $106,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Yum China by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 24,274 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Yum China by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 212.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 59,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 40,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC opened at $46.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Yum China has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.24 and a 200 day moving average of $46.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Daiwa America raised shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on YUMC

Yum China Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.