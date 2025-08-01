Contrasting Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) and Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS)

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) and Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Flowserve and Otis Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flowserve 0 1 8 1 3.00 Otis Worldwide 1 5 2 0 2.13

Flowserve currently has a consensus target price of $65.78, suggesting a potential upside of 17.27%. Otis Worldwide has a consensus target price of $102.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.62%. Given Otis Worldwide’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Otis Worldwide is more favorable than Flowserve.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flowserve 6.28% 18.25% 7.12% Otis Worldwide 10.68% -30.95% 14.27%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Flowserve and Otis Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Flowserve has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Otis Worldwide has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.9% of Flowserve shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Otis Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Flowserve shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Otis Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Flowserve and Otis Worldwide”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flowserve $4.56 billion 1.61 $282.76 million $2.21 25.38 Otis Worldwide $14.17 billion 2.37 $1.65 billion $3.78 22.67

Otis Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Flowserve. Otis Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flowserve, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Flowserve pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Otis Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Flowserve pays out 38.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Otis Worldwide pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Flowserve has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Otis Worldwide has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Otis Worldwide is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

About Flowserve

(Get Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets. The FCD segment provides engineered and industrial valve and automation systems, including isolation and control valves, actuation, controls, and related equipment; and equipment maintenance services for flow control systems, including advanced diagnostics, repair, installation, commissioning, retrofit programs, and field machining capabilities. This segment's products are used to control, direct, and manage the flow of liquids, gases, and multi-phase fluids. It primarily serves oil and gas, chemical and pharmaceuticals, power generation, and water management markets, as well as general industries, including mining and ore processing, pulp and paper, food and beverage, and other smaller applications. The company distributes its products through direct sales, distributors, and sales representatives. Flowserve Corporation was founded in 1790 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects. This segment serves real-estate and building developers, and general contractors. It sells its products directly to customers, as well as through agents and distributors. The Service segment performs maintenance and repair services, as well as modernization services to upgrade elevators and escalators. Otis Worldwide Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Farmington, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.