LPL Financial LLC Has $60.01 Million Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 70.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,281,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529,396 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $60,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orvieto Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $796,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 13,847 shares during the last quarter. Ancient Art L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,109,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 247,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 399.9% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 514,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,294,000 after buying an additional 411,578 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

IBIT opened at $66.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.17. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $69.46.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.