Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $640,000 Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 188.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.9% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.65.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.8%

GPN stock opened at $79.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.12 and its 200 day moving average is $88.94. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $120.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.