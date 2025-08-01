Stephens Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Stock

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its target price hoisted by Stephens from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CP. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.30.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

CP opened at $73.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.93. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $87.72. The company has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.1651 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 22.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 19.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 23,051 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 25.0% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 553,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,913,000 after acquiring an additional 110,903 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 179.1% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 138,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after acquiring an additional 88,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.