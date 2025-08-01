Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 11,286 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,286 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPN. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 75,379.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,517,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,131 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,695,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,656,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,664,000 after acquiring an additional 479,791 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,700,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 495.1% in the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 521,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,417,000 after acquiring an additional 433,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $79.95 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.12 and its 200 day moving average is $88.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Global Payments from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.65.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

