Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $570,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) by 61.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,023 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 296.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 38,937 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 17.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the first quarter worth $823,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the fourth quarter worth $5,720,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the fourth quarter worth $138,000.

Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.26. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.20.

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (TJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

