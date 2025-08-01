Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 515.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. FMR LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,077,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,935 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,961,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,519,000 after acquiring an additional 950,415 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,433,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,564,000 after acquiring an additional 793,765 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,117,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,443 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $577,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $215.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $82.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.45. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Capital One Financial

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 56,244 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,682.80. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,746.60. This trade represents a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,332 shares of company stock worth $4,540,285. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.