Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys New Stake in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SATS. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 47,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 8,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EchoStar from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

SATS stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -43.45 and a beta of 0.90. EchoStar Corporation has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average is $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EchoStar Corporation will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

