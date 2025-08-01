Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 13,045 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $113.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $114.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 17.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 54.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.93.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,683.44. This trade represents a 51.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $819,820.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,276.76. The trade was a 43.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,293. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

