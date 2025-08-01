Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 15 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total transaction of $2,609,599.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,508,409.65. The trade was a 23.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total transaction of $86,941.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $15,274,664.29. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,176 shares of company stock worth $2,808,008 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX stock opened at $785.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $833.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $854.59. The stock has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $701.41 and a 1 year high of $994.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $6.42. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.01%.

Several analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $986.00 to $904.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $970.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $933.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,035.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $957.27.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

