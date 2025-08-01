Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $31,000 Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,588,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,239,715,000 after buying an additional 106,093 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,998,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,019,329,000 after purchasing an additional 960,724 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,725,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $926,590,000 after purchasing an additional 595,586 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,073,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $704,855,000 after purchasing an additional 728,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,826,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $620,881,000 after purchasing an additional 111,128 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.3%

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $330.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $308.84 and a 52-week high of $400.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $346.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.07. The firm has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

