N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 927.1% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $508,680.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 771,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,806,885.52. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 2,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $75,072.39. Following the acquisition, the director owned 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,928.44. This represents a 8.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.56. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 95.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

