Sidoti Csr Increases Earnings Estimates for Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 31st. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the technology company will earn $1.29 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Pitney Bowes’ current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Pitney Bowes’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 37.88%. The firm had revenue of $461.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PBI. Sidoti raised shares of Pitney Bowes to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. Pitney Bowes has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,313,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,890,000 after buying an additional 151,353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,918,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,415,000 after acquiring an additional 817,953 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 9.0% in the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,161,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after acquiring an additional 178,502 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,269,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 644,002 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter worth about $11,032,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pitney Bowes

In related news, EVP Deborah Pfeiffer sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $424,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 115,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,016.70. This represents a 23.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 18.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is -30.77%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

