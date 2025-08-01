What is William Blair’s Forecast for SMG FY2025 Earnings?

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) – William Blair upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 30th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.55 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.42. The consensus estimate for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s FY2026 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $62.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.81 and a 200-day moving average of $61.84. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $45.61 and a one year high of $93.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.44 and a beta of 2.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 528.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,645,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,979,000 after buying an additional 118,729 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 288.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,421,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,672 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth about $53,453,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 628,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,689,000 after acquiring an additional 264,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,986,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

