BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stake Raised by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth about $62,180,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 219,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $36.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.18. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $37.29.

BorgWarner Increases Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from BorgWarner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.20%.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.07.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 63,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,546.25. This trade represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 27,736 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $910,572.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 214,521 shares in the company, valued at $7,042,724.43. The trade was a 11.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

