Raymond James Financial Predicts CGI Group FY2025 Earnings

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIBFree Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James Financial cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for CGI Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.29 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.38. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for CGI Group’s FY2026 earnings at $8.93 EPS.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

