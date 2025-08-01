What is Cormark’s Forecast for Calian Group FY2025 Earnings?

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Calian Group in a research note issued on Thursday, July 31st. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.98 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.11. The consensus estimate for Calian Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.95 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Calian Group’s FY2026 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Ventum Financial set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Calian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Calian Group from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 21st.

Calian Group Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of TSE:CGY opened at C$50.50 on Friday. Calian Group has a 52-week low of C$37.70 and a 52-week high of C$56.29. The stock has a market cap of C$599.49 million, a P/E ratio of 54.07, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54.

Insider Activity at Calian Group

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Lee Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$38.05 per share, with a total value of C$38,050.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,934 shares of company stock valued at $116,566. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Calian Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.93%.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd operates through four segments namely Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and Information Technology. It generates maximum revenue from the Health segment. The company serves health, defence, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and IT industries. Its Health segment includes Clinical Services; Nursing Services; Psychological Services and Medical Property Management.

