Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,247,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,781 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,320,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,703,000 after purchasing an additional 180,726 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth about $83,525,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,327,000 after purchasing an additional 503,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth about $74,989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JHG opened at $43.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.42. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $46.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.46 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

JHG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

