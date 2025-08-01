Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Purchased by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Organon & Co. stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 227.43%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OGN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Walsh purchased 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.82 per share, with a total value of $100,548.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 144,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,348.88. This represents a 8.57% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Ali purchased 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $299,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 282,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,032.80. This trade represents a 13.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 102,345 shares of company stock worth $902,430. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

