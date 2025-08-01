Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 134 Shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in IDEX by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in IDEX by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in IDEX by 970.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $163.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.58. IDEX Corporation has a 1 year low of $153.36 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.05.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $865.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho set a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEX news, CFO Akhil Mahendra sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total transaction of $45,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,781.15. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

