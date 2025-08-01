Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Buys 133 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,940,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,742,000 after purchasing an additional 38,078 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,099,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,737,000 after purchasing an additional 118,569 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,195,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,043,000 after purchasing an additional 566,116 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,803,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,045,000 after purchasing an additional 388,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,882,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,065,000 after purchasing an additional 56,033 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BRO opened at $91.37 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.00 and a 12 month high of $125.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.82.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial set a $120.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.25.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

