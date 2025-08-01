Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Position in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 533.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 414,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 348,993 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $7,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AM. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 170.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in Antero Midstream by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Antero Midstream by 34.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 73,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,417.60. This represents a 6.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AM. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of AM stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. Antero Midstream Corporation has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $305.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.45%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

