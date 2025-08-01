Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,530,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,970,000 after buying an additional 4,180,623 shares during the period. Carrhae Capital LLP purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,478,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,715,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,714 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,882,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,381,000 after purchasing an additional 932,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,638,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,135,000 after purchasing an additional 736,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.33. Teck Resources Ltd has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.53, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0918 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TECK. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.11.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

