Norden Group LLC Sells 121 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Norden Group LLC lessened its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,052,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHTR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.59.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $273.10 per share, with a total value of $1,002,277.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,183,363.30. The trade was a 5.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $269.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.56. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $268.58 and a 52-week high of $437.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.06 by ($0.88). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.49 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

