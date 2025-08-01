Reviewing Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL) and Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL – Get Free Report) and Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Shengfeng Development has a beta of -2.8, suggesting that its stock price is 380% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Shengfeng Development shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shengfeng Development $504.16 million 0.08 $10.88 million N/A N/A Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte $826.93 million 5.48 $237.12 million $5.38 19.78

This table compares Shengfeng Development and Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has higher revenue and earnings than Shengfeng Development.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Shengfeng Development and Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shengfeng Development 0 0 0 0 0.00 Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte 1 2 3 0 2.33

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a consensus target price of $88.38, suggesting a potential downside of 16.96%. Given Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte is more favorable than Shengfeng Development.

Profitability

This table compares Shengfeng Development and Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shengfeng Development N/A N/A N/A Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte 33.00% 52.90% 19.28%

Summary

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte beats Shengfeng Development on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shengfeng Development

Shengfeng Development Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides contract logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers business-to-business freight transportation services, such as full truckload and less than truckload; and cloud storage services, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, delivery process management, in-warehouse processing, and inventory optimization management services. It also provides value-added services comprising collection on delivery, customs declaration, delivery upstairs, packaging, pay-at-arrival, return proof of delivery, and shipment protection. The company serves clients in various industries, including manufacturing, energy, telecommunications, internet, fashion, fast moving consumer goods, publishing, agriculture, and e-commerce. Shengfeng Development Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Fuzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities. It also operates the NH Collection Hotel in Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport, and a hotel under the Hilton Garden Inn name at the Monterrey International Airport. In addition, the company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, boarding and unloading, passenger walkway, and airport security services. Further, it offers complementary services that comprise leasing of space to airlines, cargo handling, baggage-screening, permanent and non-permanent ground transportation, and access rights services; non-aeronautical services, such as leasing of space at its airports to retailers, restaurants, and other commercial tenants, as well as maintaining of parking facilities and advertising; and diversification services, which consists of operation and lease of the industrial park and real estate services, as well as hotel and air cargo logistics services. Additionally, the company provides construction services. It has a strategic alliance with VYNMSA Desarrollo Inmobiliario, S.A. de C.V. to build and operate an industrial park at the Monterrey airport. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

