Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Terreno Realty worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,227,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,987,000 after acquiring an additional 628,116 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,145,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,305,000 after purchasing an additional 210,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,031,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,845,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,150,000 after buying an additional 628,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 287.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,546,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,454,000 after buying an additional 1,147,404 shares during the last quarter.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRNO shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Terreno Realty from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $72.00 target price on Terreno Realty in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.90.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:TRNO opened at $55.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Terreno Realty Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $71.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.30.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 98.49%.

Terreno Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.