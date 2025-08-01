Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) vs. Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Financial Review

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) and Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and Viemed Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Rad Laboratories 0 1 3 0 2.75 Viemed Healthcare 0 0 0 0 0.00

Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus price target of $324.25, indicating a potential upside of 34.19%. Given Bio-Rad Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bio-Rad Laboratories is more favorable than Viemed Healthcare.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bio-Rad Laboratories has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viemed Healthcare has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

65.2% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of Viemed Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Viemed Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bio-Rad Laboratories and Viemed Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Rad Laboratories -85.16% 4.32% 3.03% Viemed Healthcare 5.28% 9.49% 7.14%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bio-Rad Laboratories and Viemed Healthcare”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Rad Laboratories $2.57 billion 2.56 -$1.84 billion ($76.20) -3.17 Viemed Healthcare $224.26 million 1.07 $11.27 million $0.30 20.30

Viemed Healthcare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bio-Rad Laboratories. Bio-Rad Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viemed Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Viemed Healthcare beats Bio-Rad Laboratories on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories



Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets. It also designs, manufactures, markets, and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls for hospitals, diagnostic reference, transfusion, and physician office laboratories. The company offers its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, agents, brokers, and resellers. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, California.

About Viemed Healthcare



Viemed Healthcare, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD. The company leases non-invasive and invasive ventilators, positive airway pressure machines (PAP), durable medical equipment, percussion vests, oxygen concentrators, and other medical equipment; and sells and rents HME devices. In addition, it provides neuromuscular care and oxygen therapy services; and sleep apnea management provides sleep solutions and/or equipment, such as PAP, automatic continuous positive airway pressure, and bi-level positive airway pressure machines. Further, the company offers in home sleep apnea testing services, as well as healthcare staffing and recruitment services. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

