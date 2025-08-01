Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 2,580 Shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Ball worth $8,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ball by 12.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ball by 5.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 122,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ball by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Ball in the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 19.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of Ball stock opened at $57.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. Ball Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $68.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 4.18%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Ball from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Ball from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Ball from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.64.

Ball Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

